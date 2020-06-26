Four Things to Consider When Creating Product Stickers

It can generally go without saying that there is a lot that is involved with creating, branding, and marketing one’s own product. From making sure that the product is something that has an appeal to the audience to making sure that the branding can capture people’s eyes as they walk by, creating a product to sell can be a stressful process. A lot of people overlook some aspects of it that are quite important. For example, the sticker printing actually plays a major role in marketing a product to other people. It offers a small taste of the quality of the product. Chances are that if someone comes across a product with a poorly designed sticker on it, then that person won’t want to purchase the product even if the product is high quality. Because of this, there are a few things to remember when creating product stickers.

Make the Design Match the Product

Arguably one of the most important aspects of designing product stickers is making sure that they fully match the product that they are being placed on. For instance, a product that has a lot of bright colours, intricate designs, and is generally a delicately designed product is not going to fare well with a product sticker that is plain white, has a default font on it, and has no real thought put into it. If possible, when designing a product’s sticker, it is important to try and have the label match the product’s design as much as it can. This will create a seamless transition between product and sticker, which often comes across as being higher quality.

Make Use of Free Resources

It takes time and effort to properly create a sticker or label to put onto a product. When all of that time is being spent in a paid program, that is a lot of money wasted on ideas that eventually go down the drain and are not used at all. When first starting out on designing a product sticker, one should consider making use of free programs that cater toward sticker printing. This will help create a foundation of what to use for the final sticker, and it will be a good place to test and try out new ideas on products without wasting time or money on paid programs. Most companies can appreciate saving money, especially in the long run.

It Doesn’t Have to Be Complex

There is such a thing as a label being too complex for the product that it is being put on. Just as labels can be too simplistic or too basic to complement a product, the same can apply for labels that try too hard to stand out from the crowd. More often than not, labels that come across as trying too hard to be different than other, similar product labels will be disregarded. This is not the outcome that anyone wants for a business. Sometimes, if it appears that a certain type of design works well for certain products, then it may be worth using that type of design to create stickers that fit in with the rest of the products. There is no point in wasting time, resources, and manpower trying to create a label that has never been done before when the standard label type will work just as well, if not better.

Always Do Research

Finally, when it comes time to create the label itself, it will be crucial to search for a reliable and valuable printing company like The Printing House to work with your own company. This should be a part of the label-planning process. When planning out the label, companies should consider looking at other printing companies and seeing what is offered. This will help with budgeting and planning out what designs and patterns are going to be feasible when it comes time to truly print out the sticker and apply it to the product.