Four Top Educational Opportunities for Young Professionals

Having recently graduated from college or university, or having recently completed an internship, young professionals are usually keen to get stuck into the world of work, leaving education behind them. But that would be to neglect the fact that, for businesspeople from all walks of life, lifelong learning is something to take seriously.

Education is about preparing you for new challenges, more responsibilities, and increased intellectual strain. All of this is to be expected as you climb the career ladder, and as such the sooner you engage with extra education materials, the better for your career.

This guide looks at four of the most exciting educational opportunities for ambitious and driven young professionals.

On-the-Job Training

The first place to search for training and education is in your place of work. Training is usually provided on an intermittent basis, open to all employees, in certain areas of role-specific knowledge. Ask your managers about educational opportunities at work, and mark yourself out as someone who’s always looking to progress their skills and knowledge. That way, when training is provided, you’ll be one of the first people your managers approach with in-house educational opportunities.

Online Courses

Online courses take a variety of guises in the modern era – and each is as excitingly accessible as the last. The wonderful thing about online courses is their flexibility; you can work a full-time job while studying in the evenings, or even during lunch, for an online qualification. Search the following resources to find online courses to fit your needs:

Online university courses, both undergraduate and master’s

Business-specific knowledge provided by groups such as the Corporate Coach Group

Online tutorials and blogs hosted by established professionals

Short-term specific skills-based learning courses on sites such as EdX

Once you’ve found some courses that you think will be particularly useful to your career development, you merely have to sign up and get stuck in whenever you can make time to study.

Workshops and Seminars

Across the US at any one time, there will be hundreds of exciting and informative seminars taking place to help businesspeople achieve more in their careers. From leadership advice to sales acumen – to more in-depth looks at company finances or statistical sampling, you’ll get a great deal out of these formal meet-ups of like-minded young professionals. These are also a fabulous way to network, as you’ll be meeting the most ambitious, career-focused individuals at these workshops – excellent additions to your contact book.

Personal Mentor

If you’re in a large corporate setting, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to forge a close working and personal relationship with a senior partner in your company. They’ll be able to give you the very specific tips and industry insider knowledge to help you reach your potential, contributing your utmost to your company.

There’s nothing more educational than the advice of a trusted tutor – so wherever possible, finding a mentor who’s willing to pass on their knowledge to you is an excellent fast-track route to a successful career.

Education is the hallmark of a successful individual – so grasp these opportunities to better yourself to climb your career path with drive and passion.