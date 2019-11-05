Four Ways to Encourage Better Employee Performance

There’s no denying that the success of your business massively depends on the level at which your employees perform their tasks. But if you’re struggling to define exactly what that looks like then you’re certainly not alone. Understanding how to encourage and maximize employee potential can often seem foggy, even when you’re dealing with low morale and heightened levels of employee turnover. So, what can you do to solve the problem and support your employees when it comes to better performance?

#1. Understanding Why Employees Underperform:

When it comes to improving employee performance, the best place to start is with understanding. There are usually valid reasons as to why employees are not performing at an optimal level, and these may hold some clues for fixing the issue without having to take drastic measures. So, it’s important to avoid jumping to conclusions and instead keep an open mind. Speaking to your employees and encouraging them to ask you for support if needed can help you determine any personal or domestic issues that are having an effect on their work performance, allowing you to take steps to support them if needed.

#2. Set Clear Goals and Accountabilities:

Another common reason for why employees may underperform is because they simply don’t really know what they are aiming for. If you are not setting clear goals and accountabilities for your employees, then they may be underperforming without even realizing it. Employees will always work better with very clear directions when it comes to their responsibilities and clear expectations regarding their achievements. You can use various performance management tools to not only set clear and reachable regular goals for employees but help them see where they are in terms of meeting each goal.

#3. Be Consistent:

Regular, consistent and timely performance appraisals are key to ensuring that employees are aware of where they stand at all times. Conducting regular performance appraisals is important as they give you the chance to catch up with employees on an individual basis and get their feedback on their own performance. It’s not only an opportunity to make sure that goals are at the forefront of daily tasks; it also gives you the chance to find out more directly from the employee when it comes to what’s working and what may need changing.

#4. Improve Morale:

Finally, employees will usually work better when there is strong and positive morale. Make sure that you regularly review factors such as the working environment, salary levels, benefits, and teamwork among your workforce. Taking steps to improve these will likely manifest itself as improved engagement and satisfaction in work, which tends to naturally lead to better performance levels and increased productivity from employees. And, improving morale isn’t always about spending money on your employees. Simply encouraging open communication, recognizing and rewarding employees who are standing out for the right reasons, and empowering employees who do their job well will make a difference.

When it comes to maximizing your company’s potential, encouraging better employee performance is key.