Franklin’s Corner Community Garden in Bend, Oregon Signing Up New Gardeners

Franklin’s Corner Community Garden will have signups for plots for the 2017 growing season on Saturday, April 29 at 11am at Ninth Street and Larch Drive. Gardeners will be enrolled on a first come, first served basis.

Franklin’s Corner Community Garden, located at the intersection of 9th Street and Franklin Avenue, is an entirely organic community garden that utilizes water wise conservation techniques and serves the neighborhood in which it is located. This garden also features an edible food forest, which is open to the entire neighborhood to care for and to utilize without cost. Franklin’s Corner Community Garden is maintained entirely by volunteers.

Gardeners in excellent standing from the 2016 growing season have been contacted for the 2017 season and will not need to participate in the signups.

Those interested in signing up for plot are asked to review the gardener’s agreement online in advance of Saturday’s signups. It can be found at: www.franklinscorner.org.