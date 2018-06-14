Fred Real Estate Group Celebrates 10 Years in Business

Locally owned company experiences rapid growth over the past decade

Fred Real Estate Group is celebrating 10 years of business in the Central Oregon community. Inspired by personal experience, Fred Real Estate Group was founded in 2008 by Fred and Keeley Mannila and began operations in a cramped 100 sq ft office space in NW Bend.

Proud to be a local and non-traditional real estate brokerage, a focus on client experiences and team culture has enabled Fred Real Estate Group to grow to become the largest independent real estate brokerage in Central Oregon.

“We believe any company can grow, but growing with the right people is the key to long-term success,” states Fred.

“Our focus is on people and experiences,” Keeley says. “If you get the people right, and the company culture right, the numbers and the dollars will follow.” With over 4,000 clients served and $1.4+B in sales volume, FRED is a locally grown company garnering national attention for its team culture as featured in Inman News and most recently recognized among the nation’s top real estate brokerages by leading industry organization, REALTrends.

To celebrate this professional milestone, a 10-year celebration event is being held on Thursday, June 21st from 5:00 – 7:00 at the Fred Real Estate Group office (located at 70 SW Century Drive, Suite 100, Bend, Oregon 97702). More information about this event can be found here: http://bit.ly/FREDis10blog

