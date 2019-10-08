(Photo | Pexels)
The Central Oregon Perinatal Care Team and community partners invite expectant families and families with newborns (one to three months old) to free community baby shower events.
Events will be held at multiple locations across Central Oregon on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19. Attendees will enjoy free gift bags, door prizes, complimentary maternity and newborn photos, light refreshments and activities for the whole family.
The events will connect families with public health and community resources, including education on safe sleep, breastfeeding, immunizations and car seat safety, the opportunity to connect with WIC nutrition, maternal mental health, family support programs, as well as the chance to enroll in the Oregon Health Plan and more.
Friday, October 18, 11am-2pm
La Pine Park and Recreation
16405 First St., La Pine
Friday, October 18, 11am-2pm
Crook County Fairgrounds, Carey Foster Hall Building
1280 Main St., Prineville
Friday, October 18, 11am-2pm
Museum at Warm Springs
2189 Highway 26, Warm Springs
Saturday, October 19, 11am-2pm
Deschutes Fair & Expo Center, High Desert Activity Center
3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
Saturday, October 19, 11am-2pm
Madras Performing Arts Center
412 SE Buff St., Madras