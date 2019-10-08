(Photo | Pexels)

The Central Oregon Perinatal Care Team and community partners invite expectant families and families with newborns (one to three months old) to free community baby shower events.

Events will be held at multiple locations across Central Oregon on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19. Attendees will enjoy free gift bags, door prizes, complimentary maternity and newborn photos, light refreshments and activities for the whole family.

The events will connect families with public health and community resources, including education on safe sleep, breastfeeding, immunizations and car seat safety, the opportunity to connect with WIC nutrition, maternal mental health, family support programs, as well as the chance to enroll in the Oregon Health Plan and more.

Friday, October 18, 11am-2pm

La Pine Park and Recreation

16405 First St., La Pine

Friday, October 18, 11am-2pm

Crook County Fairgrounds, Carey Foster Hall Building

1280 Main St., Prineville

Friday, October 18, 11am-2pm

Museum at Warm Springs

2189 Highway 26, Warm Springs

Saturday, October 19, 11am-2pm

Deschutes Fair & Expo Center, High Desert Activity Center

3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond

Saturday, October 19, 11am-2pm

Madras Performing Arts Center

412 SE Buff St., Madras

deschutes.org/babyshower