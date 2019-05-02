Free Community Forum Event on Chronic Pain

Central Oregon Pain Guide & Central Oregon Health Council to hold a FREE Community Forum | Building Resilience in Chronic Pain on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:30-8:30pm at the Deschutes County Fairground.

45,000 people are living with chronic pain in our community and 145, 000 opioid prescriptions were dispensed in 2018. These are staggering numbers and this free community forum will offer support and resources to the thousands of Central Oregon residents living with chronic pain and those support them.

This event will include live speakers, a Narcan training, a Health Fair and dinner. It features a comprehensive list of distinguished speakers: Dr. Launette Rieb, Dr. David Otto, Dr. Kim Swanson, Jim Porter, Bend Police Chief and John Hummel, District Attorney.

Max’s Mission will be at the event to offer Naxolone training and complimentary kits to attendees. Max’s Mission was founded to save lives through the distribution of naloxone, a medication that reverses an opioid overdose.

Community Forum Topics include: Understanding Chronic Pain, Movement as Relief, Integrative and Holistic Approaches, Benefits and Risks of Cannabinoids and many more.

This event is free to the community and RSVP is required. Tickets can be found at: eventbrite.com /building-resilience-in-chronic-pain-a-community-forum-tickets-60382779519