Free Personal Document Shred Event Set for Bend, Oregon

This event will take place at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office main office at 63333 W. Highway 20, Bend, Oregon, on Saturday, March 11th from 10am to 12pm. There is no cost to the public for up to four medium boxes of personal shredding.

Shredding

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and SecureShred are collaborating on March 11th to provide residents the opportunity to safely destroy up to 4 medium boxes of personal documents and learn identity theft prevention tips.

The event is intended for private residential document shredding and is not for business or company disposal. At the event, the Sheriff’s Office will also have information on how to avoid becoming an identity theft victim and what to do if you believe your identity has already been stolen.

No advance document sorting is necessary as shredding equipment can destroy paperwork with paper clips or staples attached. File folders and binders may also be shredded.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking event participants to consider bringing a donation of non-perishable food to benefit a local food bank.

Drug Disposal Program

At the event, the Sheriff’s Office will also have a deputy available to collect outdated or unwanted prescription medication. No needles or over-the-counter drugs will be accepted.

The drug disposal program is designed to keep unwanted or unused medications away from abusers, children and animals. The program is also intended to reduce negative environmental impact to the water, soil and landfill’s by using proper disposal practices.

SheriffPIO@deschutes.org