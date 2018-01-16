Bend Public Library

Saturdays and Sundays, February 3 – April 14, 2018

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering free tax preparation sessions for Central Oregonians at the Downtown Bend Public Library. Come to the library to learn more about tax credits and have an IRS-Certified Volunteer prepare your taxes. Taxes are prepared online, using IRS certified software and then electronically transmitted to the IRS. Certified tax volunteers will also be available to answer some your tax questions.

Walk-in sessions at the Downtown Bend Library are on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. beginning February 3rd. For more information visit http://cashoregon.org for a list of items to bring with you to the session.

