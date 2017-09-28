Free Workshops on Health Insurance Set for Bend October 2 & 25

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace will sponsor Health Insurance 101, a free one-hour workshop on understanding health insurance, twice next month in Bend.

These events, which are open to the public, will be from 7:30 to 8:30pm on Monday, October 2 and 11:30am to 12:30pm on Wednesday, October 25. Both presentations will be at the Bend Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road in Bend.

The workshops will help attendees prepare for this year’s short health insurance open enrollment period, which will run from November 1 to December 15. An experienced health-insurance educator from the Marketplace will:

* Explain how health insurance works

* Describe coverage options

* Answer questions about health insurance in Oregon

To register, call 855-268-3767 (toll-free) or email info.marketplace@oregon.gov.