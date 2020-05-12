Funny Weather App

Weather – it is what it is no matter how it is said, but it still serves as an ideal conversation starter for most people. Even if it is not at the core of everyday talk, it is something that we all check one to several times a day. We want to know whether it is going to be sunny, snowy, rainy, or windy to see whether we can plan around the temperature and other conditions.

Before the age of the smartphone, a lot of people depended on the local weatherman to predict what the next few days would be like. Today, mobile gadgets have changed the game to accommodate a wide range of applications that can be used to provide similar information and so much more. The apps can be found in various mobile stores similar to casino apps where punters can collect igt free cleopatra slots. If you are looking to keep yourself updated on the climatic conditions with a dash of sarcasm and humour, here are some applications to try out.

Carrot Weather App

Carrot takes the crown as the highest-rated funny app on both Apple and Google Play Stores. The application is suited for users looking for a platform that delivers information with a snarky personality tainted with a lot of sarcasm. The most notable upside of Carrot is its accuracy, which also gives notifications when weather conditions are bound to be severe. Users can even personalise the app depending on how they want weather comments delivered. The language can be anywhere between professional and downright sarcastic with the use of profanity. The app goes beyond just providing info on weather and allows clients to use AR and collect achievements. The application is free, but joining the Premium Club requires a payment of up to $9.99.

Grumpy Cat Weather

Grumpy Cat – known in real life as Tardar Sauce – shot to internet fame in 2012 when she became a popular meme associated with negative and cynical events. Her popularity was so profound that a funny app was one of the many things created in her name and bore images of her liking.

Grumpy Cat App lets users kickstart their day with a touch of sarcasm. The application allows one to check updates on hourly weather as well as the predictions for the next ten days. One can also check on temperature changes on an animated map, which can be customised in the settings section. The updates come with various photos of Tardar, and once they come in, the user gets a notification. The app is offered to both Android and iOS users.

Weather Duck

It is another application themed around an animal, but this time, all one can expect is to receive predictions with a lot of joy. Weather Duck delivers information with humour and fun that is relatable to children as much as it is to adults. In the app, temperature and weather conditions are displayed beside details on what to wear and how to be prepared for the climate outside. The visual aids that are used can also be understood by people of all ages, which makes it suitable to install in children’s smartphones and tablets.

WTForecast

What The Forecast, which is drawn from the common curse phrase WTF, is similar to Carrot in terms of profanity. However, instead of being snarky, What The Forecast is obnoxious. The application provides the updates by the hour and day in sarcastic tones. Users can customise the app background to match the current season and add a visual reminder that makes it cool. One can also choose to view the climatic conditions of other areas aside from their own. The app can be downloaded on gadgets running on iOS, and it does not apply any fees to use.

Authentic Weather

It may sound like your everyday professional weather forecast app, but it is far from that with finicky language at every turn. This application is built for those who prefer using the F-word, which is scattered around the presented forecasts so casually it fits right in. Even so, it is useful in providing temperature and humidity readings for the next two days along with the weather conditions. The crazier the weather is, the crazier the language gets.

HumorCast

HumorCast is as hilarious as it is efficient in performing its functions. This application gives you something to laugh about even in the gloomiest of weather by getting you started on the right foot. The app is fitted with over one thousand phrases commenting in bad weather, whether it is too hot or too cold. The app allows one to choose whether they would like profanity in the phrases or not.

The Bottom Line

With so many special touches that can be added to weather predictions, it is far too ordinary to remain with usual weather apps. The options that are listed above can run as widgets, which means you can access information directly on the homepage.