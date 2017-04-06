(Photos above: (L) Danielle Sullivan retro clock — (R) Stemach Rope Chair and Ski Lamp | Photos Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

Earth Day Event to Benefit Bend Area Habitat

Yes, we can all agree that this winter was brutal. But spring has sprung and needs celebrating. Now is the time to get inspired and renew your commitment to the environment and your community. Make the Furniture Flip a plan for you and your family this Earth Day. You’ll have the opportunity to browse and bid on innovative upcycled furniture and home décor. Twenty design teams have given their talents to benefit Bend Area Habitat for Humanity to make this event worth attending.

This year will undoubtedly be the best competition yet, featuring the handiwork of a dozen area designers, plus teams from Stemach Design & Architecture, Junque in Bloom, Art Castaways, Grizzly Ridge Upcycle, Handstitch Studio, Ascent Architecture and Jeanne’s Junk.

DIYcavehas generously partnered with Habitat for the third year to provide its workshop resources to all the Flip teams. And this year, along with Stuart’s of Bend, DIYcave is hosting the event in their back yard at 9th Street Village.

Having the design challenge at this new communal artist space is a real coup for Bend Area Habitat. Considering the rent hikes at The Old Ironworks Art District, it’s great to see that the commitment to the arts is still alive in Bend.

All the finished works will be for sale at the Furniture Flip event via auction, with the proceeds benefiting Bend Area Habitat for Humanity. Designers will be competing for awards based on the event’s three design themes: Oregon-ize It, Out There! and Odd Couples. So come enjoy food trucks, bonfires and nearly 50 artist-imagined home goods on display.

Bend Area Habitat has built 115 homes and repaired 60 others for local families and individuals over the last 27 years. By shopping the Furniture Flip Design Challenge, you’re supporting the arts, the environment and families in our community.

Event Details: $5 entry, plus $5 cup for drinks (or bring your own mug and have your first drink on us). Saturday, April 22, 4-8pm at 9th Street Village (behind DIYcave) and Stuart’s of Bend, off 9th and Wilson. RestoresFurnitureFlip.com.

Bend Area Habitat for Humanity, www.bendhabitat.org, 541-385-5387

Bend ReStore, www.restorebend.org, 541-312-6709