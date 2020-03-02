Gambling in 2020 – Future Trends

Gambling is one of the oldest and most popular pastimes in the history of the human race. One of the best things about gambling is the fact that it can be as easy, or as complex, as you’d like. One day, you might decide to simply throw a tenner on the football and bet on the local team to win the match, whereas the next you might decide to go with a huge accumulator through a site like Findbettingsites. Whatever you decide to do with your gambling experience, it’s important to stay up to date with the various trends of the gambling world. With all of the breakthroughs and advancements in modern technology, the gambling world looks set to be revolutionized like never before. Here’ s a look at the future trends of gambling in 2020.

Virtual Reality

Years ago, virtual reality was considered something that would come around in many decades and would revolutionize the world of gambling and gaming as we knew it. In reality, if you’ll pardon the pun, VR arrived pretty underwhelmingly if we’re being honest. Sure, it’s fun, and different, but it’s not like experts predicted. However, in the world of gambling, VR looks set to be utilized very effectively. Experts predict that VR casinos and card games in particular, are going to do very well. With more and more people now owning VR headsets, it’s only a matter of time before the world of gambling gets in on the action.

Changing rules and regulations

Gambling, if done responsibly, is a very entertaining pastime. If you happen to win, it’s even better. We’re not pulling the wool over anybody’s eyes here, the simple fact of the matter is that some people do have gambling problems, which is why new rules and regulations are regularly being implemented. For 2020, this trend looks set to continue. We’ve no idea what these new rules and regs may be, but we’d be surprised if things in the world of gambling in 2020 remain exactly the same as they were in 2019.

More mobile casinos

Whereas we are perhaps becoming increasingly reliant on our smart phones and tablets, these awesome pieces of technology do also offer their own advantages. With many smart phones now being more powerful than some computers, games and graphics on these devices are becoming better than ever. Because so many people now browse the web primarily on their phones, mobile gambling is only going to grow in 2020. Expect a great deal more mobile casinos and mobile games for the upcoming year.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, is now becoming more prominent and more widely recognised and accepted. Because of this, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see more and more online casinos to use this to their advantage. Expect more online casinos to start accepting cryptocurrency payments and to start paying out in cryptocurrency as well.