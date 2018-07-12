Gena Goodman-Campbell Announces Run for Bend City Council

Community leader Gena Goodman-Campbell announced that she will run for Position 5 on the Bend City Council to provide a strong voice for the hardworking people of Bend.

“I am running for city council to bring a fresh perspective to local government,” said Goodman-Campbell. “I know what it’s like to wonder if my family will be able afford to live here in the future. I will work to increase options for affordable housing and childcare, promote a well-rounded transportation system, and strive for an economy that supports small businesses and creates more secure jobs with fair pay.”

From 2007 to 2009, Gena led a successful campaign to help protect the Oregon Badlands Wilderness. She helped bring together a diverse coalition of supporters, ranging from the faith community to over 200 local business owners, including several of Central Oregon’s top employers. Today Gena focuses on supporting local leaders who are speaking up for Oregon’s public lands.

In 2016, Gena ran for state representative in House District 54, an experience that gave her a unique perspective on the day-to-day concerns of Bendites. Her conversations with people from every part of the city shaped her priorities: affordable housing, a transportation system that works for everyone, and protecting our quality of life as Bend continues to grow.

“After knocking on doors all over Bend and hearing thousands of peoples’ stories, I knew I needed to find a way to serve our community and help tackle the biggest challenges impacting Bend residents today,” said Goodman-Campbell. “I am excited to get out into the community and talk with people who feel like their voices aren’t currently being heard at the city level.”

Gena will be collecting petition signatures to get her name on the ballot at the Rainshadow Organics Farm stand at the Northwest Crossing Farmers Market on Saturday, July 14 from 10am-12pm. “I invite people to come meet me and share their concerns and dreams for Bend,” she said.