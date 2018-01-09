Giant Loop Adds National Distributor Western Power Sports to Wholesale Sales Network

(Photo above: Snowmobile shot by Sledfilm organizer Ben Hansen of Bend)

Six Warehouse Locations Service More Than 10,000 Dealers Across the USA

Adventure proof packing and gear systems innovator Giant Loop has added Western Power Sports as a wholesale distributor in the USA. Based in Boise, Idaho and founded in 1960, Western Power Sports (WPS) distributes more than 130,000 products, including offroad and street motorcycle, ATV, snowmobile, and watercraft parts and accessories, to over 10,000 dealers nationwide. WPS is among the fastest growing nation-wide delivery systems for powersports industry products, with regional warehouse locations in Idaho, California, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Texas.

Giant Loop presents its product line next week at the 2018 WPS National Sales Meeting in Boise, January 12-13. “Both companies rooted in the Pacific Northwest, Giant Loop and Western Power Sports share a passion for the outdoors and recreation across a spectrum of vehicle types and platforms, making them an excellent cultural fit,” says Harold Olaf Cecil, owner/founder, Giant Loop. “We look forward to opening this new chapter in Giant Loop’s growth and development as we celebrate our 10th anniversary as a company in 2018.”

Founded in 2008 in Bend, Giant Loop designs and manufactures award winning, expedition proven motorcycle saddlebags, panniers, dry bags and tank bags, snowmobile and snow bike tunnel bags, racing fuel bladders, holsters for personal emergency locator beacons and gear for extreme overland travel. From its origins in adventure motorcycle travel, Giant Loop has expanded into bicycle packing, snow sports, paddlesports, ATV/UTV and 4×4 markets.

Giant Loop products are sold in its GL Adventure Shop warehouse showroom in Bend, online at www.giantloopmoto.com, via dealers across the USA and internationally at dealers in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and United Kingdom.

Giant Loop® and the GL® logo are registered trademarks of Giant Loop LLC.

Media Contact: Harold Olaf Cecil, Giant Loop LLC, 971-832-3164, harold@giantloopmoto.com