Give Your Day Trip to Mt. Bachelor an Educational Twist this Summer

(Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

Discover Your Forest, the Deschutes National Forest’s non-profit partner, invites you to enjoy Forest Service Volunteer Ranger patio talks every day at Mt. Bachelor through early September.

The talks began July 2 and will continue until September 3. Ranger patio talks are given, seven days a week, at 11:45am and 1:30pm at Pine Marten Lodge Deck.

The 30-minute program will take advantage of the beautiful views of the Cascades while you learn about volcanoes, geology and the natural history of the region.

Program is free with purchase of a lift ticket to Pine Marten Lodge. No reservations are required.

Information about the purchase of the lift ticket can be found at Mt. Bachelor’s website:

https://www.mtbachelor.com/

For more information go to www.discoveryourforest.org or call 541.383.5572.