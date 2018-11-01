“Giving In Style” Event Raises $40,000 for Local Youth

Community-focused fashion show and fundraiser is a huge hit!

Making it’s debut as one of Bend’s hottest new charitable events, Giving In Style held it’s first annual fashion show and fundraiser on October 12 at Tetherow Resort. With nearly 200 attendees filling the pavilion and nearly 30 local notables strutting the runway for a great cause, Giving In Style delivered an exciting evening of fun, fashion and philanthropy, all benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB).

Throughout the evening, attendees had the opportunity to bid on over 30 fabulous silent auction packages and also purchase raffle tickets to win other desirable prizes, such as an exclusive black-diamond designer necklace by celebrity jeweler Suzy Fox. Giving In Style guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner and a hosted bar featuring festive signature cocktails.

During the fashion show, models were adorned head-to-toe in “Bend-style” fashions from Athleta, Banana Republic, and Columbia and local clothing stores including: Hot Box Betty, Local Joe, Lulu’s, and Revolvr. After the show, the evening’s entertainment continued with a special live performance by local favorite, Precious Byrd.

Giving In Style is a proud production of BendGivesBack, with support from local retailers and civic-minded businesses including presenting sponsor Merit Wealth Management, and generous support from Hayden Homes.

“My family has been involved with Boys & Girls Clubs for as long as I can remember. In every city, the Clubs offer a safe place and activities for at-risk kids to feel a sense of belonging and a path for personal development. I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity to work with BGCB and create a unique event that gives back to the community,” said Giving In Style co-chair, Andra von Behren.

Amanda Gow, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend said, “We are incredibly proud to be the exclusive beneficiary of the inaugural Giving In Style event! This year, we surpassed our fundraising goal and had a fabulous and fashion forward evening where we got to share the mission and vision of Boys & Girls Clubs with our community while raising much needed funds for our scholarship program.”

Next year’s event is tentatively scheduled for September 27, 2019

For more information and updates, please visit: www.givinginstyle.org

Photos and community: www.facebook.com/alwaysgivinginstyle

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Since 1994, it has been the vision of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to be recognized as a premiere youth organization in Bend, serving as a catalyst to create hope and opportunities for school-aged kids, inspiring success and igniting a passion for lifelong learning, good citizenship and living healthy lifestyles. It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information or to make a donation, please visit our website at: www.bgcbend.org or call (541) 617-2877

Contact: Amanda Gow- Executive Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Email: agow@bgcbend.org

About BendGivesBack, Inc

Serving the community of Bend, Oregon, BGB is a 501(c)3 charity organization dedicated to helping other local non-profits raise funds through special events and strategic development services.

Contact: Andra von Behren- Executive Director, BendGivesBack

Email: andra@givinginstyle.com