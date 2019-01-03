To Go Forward You Must Look Back: How to Audit Your Website

Your website is your digital real estate, and like any retail store how easy it is to find what a customer is looking for, how great it looks, and how the customer feels when they checkout, will all impact how successful your store is. Just because you sell products online doesn’t mean people will buy from there. People need to enjoy the experience and trust your online store, and to do that you need to go through and fix the problems that are holding you back.

The Importance of a Digital Audit

Digital audits are important to clear out any problems your site may have from old SEO tactics to broken links or outdated information. You need to go through and remove these issues and improve your site’s performance to attract customers and convince them to return again and again.

Once your site is cleaned up, you can then hire a great Austin SEO company like Creatif Digital to work on implementing up-to-date SEO strategies that will help direct more organic traffic to your site. From your search ranking to PPC marketing, your site needs to be a shining destination to see the ROI you are looking for.

What You Are Looking For

When you are conducting your website audit you will want to look for:

Broken Links Dead or Missing Pages Outdated Information

A full audit will take time, especially if you have a lot of pages to go through. Once done, however, SEO, digital marketing PPC, and your customers’ experience will be able to make steps forward.

What Your Site Needs to Have

Some key features your site will need to have, that won’t necessarily be available by cleaning up problem areas, are:

Strong Security Fast Speed Easy to Use Interface Great Content A Review System

In many cases to provide these key features, you will need to conduct a huge overhaul on your site. If you need to redesign it completely, rely on those who know not only what to do, but how it can be used to be optimized for Google as well.

Signs You Need a Complete Overhaul

There are a few signs that you need to commit more to your website audit or to rely on professional services to handle the issues directly.

· Your Analytics Shows Poor Conversion Rates

Google analytics can show you key data that will help you improve the user’s experience. If you have a high bounce rate, for example, then you can bet your website’s homepage needs improvement. If your customers all abandon their carts before checkout, check to ensure that there are no bugs stopping the process.

· The Design is Old and Outdated

Old website designs are a huge red flag for users. It shows that you haven’t put effort into reinvesting your digital platform and don’t care about creating a great experience online. It is also seen as not being as secure, so this could lose you sales and hurt your search engine rankings.

Your website needs to be free and clear of any and all issues that are holding it back. Only then can you make real progress regarding digital marketing and increasing sales.