GoCleanEnergy Conference Keynotes Talk Innovation & Competitive Advantage

If you’re not boosting your appetite for clean energy, you may be shortchanging both yourself and your business. Such might be the world view of the keynote speakers at the GoCleanEnergy Conference to be held July 13, at Aspen Hall in Bend. This unique opportunity will bring professionals and individuals together to learn the latest technology, creative financing and opportunities. At a time when most similar conferences are a long distance away, the event brings both rural and urban voices to the table in order for the community to learn and build on its own clean energy projects.

If you’re still on the sidelines on this issue, opening keynote Jeff Hammarlund may give you the nudge you need. A comprehensive resume shows why Jeff believes in the future of clean energy for all sectors: He’s worked with government, in senior positions with the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, US DOE, the White House, as well as utilities, trade associations, and nonprofits. As a member of the faculty at Portland State University, he has taught courses on energy policy for more than a decade.

Jeff has seen firsthand the benefits of clean energy to government, business, and individuals. Highlighting success stories from the region that include a variety of players, Jeff will provide the inspiration to get anyone started on their own renewable energy project. Innovation in both energy efficiency and clean energy will set the stage for businesses to earn community recognition as well as benefit their bottom line.

Mike Goetz, from Citizen’s Utility Board will provide the closing keynote. Since its start in 1984, CUB’s engagement has saved ratepayers nearly $8 billion dollars. As Oregon moves to reduce harmful polluting emissions from natural gas and dirty fossil fuels, the Citizens Utility Board will encourage the least cost/least risk scenarios. Mike will discuss the strategic moves now being made to make progress towards Oregon’s Portfolio Standard (RPS). The RPS guides electric utilities and retail electricity suppliers by requiring 50% Renewable Energy by 2040. Mike will discuss how solar storage and the renewables mix will support both benefits and challenges in this transition. “The moves we make will affect the price of energy” Goetz states. And “we want Oregonians to have a clean, flexible energy future” This information could make a big difference to any business hoping to expand or build new. Investments in clean energy infrastructure might be the least cost alternative long term.

