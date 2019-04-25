Gompers Distillery Announces Grand Opening

(Gompers Distillery co-owners Michael and Jessica Hart in front of their Dutch iStill | Photo courtesy of Gompers Distillery)

1920’s Themed Party Celebrates New Distillery & Prohibition Style Speakeasy Tasting Room, the First of its Kind in Redmond

Gompers Distillery, producer of award-winning Gompers Gin, is celebrated their grand opening by hosting a 1920’s Prohibition Party on April 27.

Guests were encouraged to dress in 1920’s attire as they celebrated the opening of the Prohibition style speakeasy tasting room and distillery with classic cocktails, a six- piece Jazz band, appetizers and buffet, performances by Bend Burlesque Company and table games. Proceeds from the games were donated to Warfighter Outfitters, a nonprofit benefitting Veterans.

“We’ve felt the support from the community since our Indiegogo campaign, and we’re thrilled to share our new space,” said Michael Hart, co-owner and head distiller of Gompers Distillery. “In the same way we’ve wowed gin lovers and haters with our spirits, we want to charm them with an experience in the tasting room. Visitors are going to feel like they stepped back in time.”

“Our motto is don’t be ordinary,” said Jessica Hart co-owner of Gompers Distillery. “The distillery is named after my Oma and Opa, both Holocaust survivors from Holland. Neither of them was ordinary but they were welcoming, fun and outgoing. My Opa was a baker in Hollywood, he made cakes for John Wayne, David Bowie and so many other celebrities so the cake for our grand opening, from Foxtail Bakeshop, was one he would be proud of. And that welcoming, fun spirit — you’ll find it at our distillery.”

Gompers Distillery is a 6,832 square foot family-owned craft distillery on the East side of Redmond with a Prohibition style speakeasy tasting room. Home to award-winning Gompers Gin, the distillery will be producing grain to glass craft spirits with the only Dutch iStill NextGen Distilling Equipment in the Pacific Northwest. Owners include Jessica and Michael Hart, and Veteran Jerry Gompers. The tasting room will be open Monday through Friday from 11am-5pm and Saturday from 12-7pm.

