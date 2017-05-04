Goody’s Partners with KIDS enter on New Edible Gourmet Cookie Dough

(Photo above courtesy of Goody’s)

Goody’s announce its newest product line, Edible Gourmet Cookie Dough, to be unveiled Saturday, May 6. This new line is completely safe to eat, containing pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour.

Customers will find 12 rotating flavors like classic chocolate chip and confetti cake, plus vegan and gluten free options. Owner Dane Danforth is looking forward to launch. “Goody’s is excited to offer another quality product in Central Oregon. Everyone can relate to eating cookie dough when making cookies at home, whether it’s eating a few bites or just licking the spoon. Now Goody’s is offering the comfort of eating mom’s wonderful cookie dough.”

The official launch at all Bend locations is Saturday, May 6. Goody’s is partnering with the Kid’s Center and giving away free cookie dough on May 6 with all donations benefitting the Kid’s Center.

Goody’s has been a local favorite since 1984, manufacturing its own ice cream and chocolate and are continuing the trend with their hand-made cookie dough made in their SE Division St. Factory Store.

“Cookie dough is a natural fit with what we already do. We’ve been in the research and development for some time now, perfecting our recipes. We have been sampling dough to customers and the response has been fantastic.” reports Goody’s Operation Manger Julie Christensen.

Goody’s has three Bend locations where the cookie dough will be served: Downtown, the Forum Shopping Center and the Factory store at the corner of Reed Market and Division. The cookie dough will be served in cups, waffle cones, with baked cookies, as a sundae or as a milkshake.

www.goodyschocolates.com

541-385-7085