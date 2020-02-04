Governor Brown Announces Deschutes County Circuit Court Vacancy

Governor Kate Brown announced that she intends to fill the judicial vacancy on the Deschutes County Circuit Court created by the planned retirement of Judge Stephen P. Forte, effective February 29. The Governor thanked Judge Forte for his dedicated judicial service.

Last summer, there was a prior judicial vacancy on the Deschutes County Circuit Court, for which candidates were interviewed and vetted by the Governor’s Office and the local bar association. Governor Brown will make an appointment for the current vacancy from the list of candidates who applied and were interviewed previously. That list of candidates is available on the Oregon State Bar’s website.

Comments on any of the candidates can be submitted by February 12 to Misha Isaak, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, at (503) 378-6246, or misha.isaak@oregon.gov.

To receive answers to questions about the appointment process, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

