Governor Brown Announces Jefferson/Crook County Circuit Court Vacancy

Governor Kate Brown announced that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Jefferson/Crook County Circuit Court created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel J. Ahern. The Governor thanked Judge Ahern for his dedicated judicial service, and announced that she will fill the position by appointment

Judge Ahern’s retirement takes effect March 31, 2019. Interested applicants should mail or deliver their completed application forms to: Misha Isaak, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 900 Court Street NE #254, Salem, OR 97301-4047. Forms must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Forms emailed by 5pm on the closing date will be considered timely so long as original signed forms postmarked by the closing date are later received.

Governor Kate Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar.

ORS 3.041 requires that this vacancy must be filled by an applicant who is a resident of or has a principal office in Jefferson/Crook County. ORS 3.041(5) provides the required length of time for the residency requirements.

To receive answers to questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online.