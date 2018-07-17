Governor Brown Joins Facebook, Pacific Power & City of Prineville to Announce New Partnership

Officials from Pacific Power, Facebook and the city of Prineville will join Governor Kate Brown to announce a new partnership that will bring additional economic prosperity to the region and support growth in a sustainable way.

When

Wednesday, July 18

9am – Speaking program

Please arrive early for set-up.

Where

Prineville City Plaza, 387 N.E. Third St., Prineville, Oregon

Who

Oregon Governor, Kate Brown

Prineville Mayor, Betty Jean Roppe

Crook County Judge, Seth Crawford

Facebook Energy Strategy Manager, Peter Freed

Pacific Power Senior Vice President, Scott Bolton

Visuals

Backdrop of City Hall and historic courthouse

Illustrations reflecting the announcement and its impact