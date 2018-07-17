Governor Brown Joins Facebook, Pacific Power & City of Prineville to Announce New Partnership

Officials from Pacific Power, Facebook and the city of Prineville will join Governor Kate Brown to announce a new partnership that will bring additional economic prosperity to the region and support growth in a sustainable way.
When
Wednesday, July 18
9am – Speaking program
Please arrive early for set-up.
Where
Prineville City Plaza, 387 N.E. Third St., Prineville, Oregon
Who
Oregon Governor, Kate Brown
Prineville Mayor, Betty Jean Roppe
Crook County Judge, Seth Crawford
Facebook Energy Strategy Manager, Peter Freed
Pacific Power Senior Vice President, Scott Bolton
Visuals
Backdrop of City Hall and historic courthouse
Illustrations reflecting the announcement and its impact