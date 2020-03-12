Governor Brown’s Order Cancels Coastal High Desert Stampede Due to COVID-19

In light of the onslaught of the most significant pandemic in recent memory, and Oregon State Governor Kate Brown’s order preventing gatherings larger than 250 people, we at the Coastal High Desert Stampede wish all of our sponsor/partners, volunteers, fans, athletes and your families the best of health.

Reluctantly, we must announce that the 2020 Coastal High Desert Stampede has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic.

Our mission as an organization is to partner with our Central Oregon community, bringing a top tier rodeo experience unlike any other in the Northwest to Central Oregon. We aim to bring the best athletes and livestock together each year in an ongoing annual tradition. Denis Fast, Chairman of the Board for the Coastal High Desert Stampede said, “We will respectfully comply with the Governor’s order and hope to see the measures succeed in mitigating the spread of the virus in our communities.”

This is obviously a developing situation and we are actively working on our plans to cope with the cancellation.

Ticket refunds will automatically be processed for those who purchased their rodeo tickets on our website but may take up to two weeks to process. If you bought a ticket in store, please return to the store where you purchased the ticket for a refund.

Please take care of yourselves so we can see you again March 26 and 27, 2021!

