The Governor’s Marketplace Statewide Edition in Bend is a one-day event showcasing public contract opportunities, connection to business services and access to capital. Business owners will have the opportunity to meet with buyers from state, federal and local agencies, including private firms who seek to subcontract with local small businesses. The Governor’s Marketplace Statewide Edition takes place October 2 at Tetherow, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend. Check-in is 7:30-8am and the event time takes place 8am-2pm.

WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND:

Oregon spends billions of dollars each year purchasing goods, trade services and personal services. Your business could become a supplier to fulfill those needs.

In addition to learning about public contracting and how to access opportunities, the Governor’s Marketplace has partnered with PBS Engineering and Environmental, whose eight PNW offices include Bend. PBS Engineering and Environmental seeks teaming partners with planning, engineering, project management, environmental and construction related firms that focus on permitting, design, construction, and operation of real property and infrastructure for a wide variety of private and public projects as a prime/subcontractor as well as direct to ultimate clients.

Construction Contractors Board (CCB) continuing education credits will be issued per number of hours in attendance.

Click here to register

oregon.gov