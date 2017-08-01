Grand Opening of Housing Works’ Cook Crossing in Redmond

(Photo courtesy of Housing Works)

On Thursday, August 3 at 10am, Housing Works staff will be gathering with partners, sponsors, government representatives and community members to celebrate the grand opening of Cook Crossing in Redmond. Cook Crossing will provide 48 affordable apartments to low income seniors (55+) and is centrally located on Veterans Way next to Lowes. Guest speakers will include city, county and state representatives in addition to partner and sponsor representatives.

Cook Crossing boasts amazing views of Central Oregon from the residential floors. The ground floor consists of a separate residential lobby with an elevator, community office, spacious community room for events,and aflex space for use by service providers.The building is expected to reach the highest level of sustainability, Earth Advantage Platinum, and will provide an efficient, comfortable and durable home for Cook Crossing residents for many years to come.

Cook Crossing will also be home to the new Redmond Mosaic Medical Clinic on the ground floor. The new clinic is more than double the square footage of the current clinic. It includes more exam rooms as well as three dental suites. Mosaic will relocate to the new clinic in mid-September 2017. The new location is also more centralized, is on the bus route, and is easily accessible.

The name Cook Crossing honors Cyndy Cook, who served as Executive Director for Housing Works for 30 years until her retirement in 2013.

“Her success was reflected in her commitment and passion for fostering dignity through housing. Housing Works experienced extraordinary growth during her tenure,” shared Kemper, who took her place in 2013. “Beginning with a mere 48 units of affordable rental housing, Housing Works grew to become the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon.”

Cook Crossing was designed by BLRB Architects and built by R&H Construction. The property will be managed by EPIC Property Management LLC. Service providers include Mosaic Medical, Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS), Redmond School District,Cascade East Transit and many others.Cook Crossing will offer a great place for seniors to thrive in a supportive and service-rich environment.

Housing Works is the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon. It provides people with quality, safe and affordable homes; and through a number of collaborations, it provides the resources to help people stabilize their lives.Housing Works developments in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Sisters have won awards for innovation, economic impact, design, and beautification. For more information, visit www.housing-works.org.