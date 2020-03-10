Grand Opening of the New Friends BOOKSHOP

The Friends of Redmond Oregon (FORO) invites you to an Open House to celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Friends BOOKSHOP location inside the Redmond Bazaar in Redmond. The Friends BOOKSHOP is open 10am to 6pm, on Tuesday through Saturday. The new BOOKSHOP features gently used books, new books, art, greeting cards and magnets by local artists.

The Open House is on Friday, March 20, from 3-6pm. BOOKSHOP gift certificates and art will be raffled off for reception guests.

For the last 25 years, the Friends BOOKSHOP sold used books inside the Redmond Branch Library. In December 2019, the Deschutes Public Library formally requested the bookstore space back as it was needed to expand library services.

In late January 2020, the Friends secured retail space in the Redmond Bazaar. In making this move, the Friends have been able to preserve a used bookstore space for the Redmond residents, and create a new space for regional artists to exhibit their artwork in the city. The Friends are grateful for the outpouring of support that they received from volunteers in the community, which allowed them to successfully make this transition.

The Friends BOOKSHOP and art exhibitions are part of the Friends of Redmond Oregon. FORO’s mission is to raise funds specifically to support reading, cultural literacy and art in the community of Redmond. Through its annual grant program, FORO has been able to assist other not-for-profit organizations and schools in Redmond.

The Friends BOOKSHOP in the Redmond Bazaar is located at 531 NW Elm Avenue at Sixth Street. For more information about the new BOOKSHOP or the FORO community art program contact Shandel Gamer at sgamer1955@gmail.com.

The Friends of Redmond Oregon is a 501 c-3 nonprofit organization.

friendsofredmondoregon.org