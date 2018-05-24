Green School Showcase Set May 23

(Photo above: The Green Team at R.E. Jewell Elementary School works to help reduce food waste | courtesy of Bend-La Pine Schools)

Silver Rail Elementary School hosts celebration of sustainability, student leadership

Students from across Bend-La Pine Schools will showcase and celebrate efforts to reduce waste and energy consumption at their schools during the Green School Showcase at Silver Rail Elementary School on Wednesday, May 23 from 5:30-7:30pm. The event, which is open to the public, will include interactive demonstrations, light dinner, student presentations and an awards ceremony.

Twenty schools within Bend-La Pine Schools currently participate in the Waste and Energy Reduce program and have Green Teams of students who support those efforts. Eighteen schools are currently certified Oregon Green Schools.

“This is a celebration of a year-long effort for these students and a chance to honor their accomplishments, ownership and stewardship,” said Jackie Wilson, sustainability coordinator for Bend-La Pine Schools.

The event will include eight interactive stations that will allow visitors to create their own key fob from an old bicycle chain and participate in a recycling relay. Students on Green Teams will also share accomplishments for the year during short presentations.

Stephanie Jensen, Student Services coordinator at Silver Rail, has served as the Green Team leader at her school for the past two years and says that students’ dedication to reducing waste and energy is inspiring.

“Not only are students helping reduce energy consumption and saving our district money, they are also developing tremendous leadership skills,” said Jensen. Students on the Silver Rail Green Team spend their lunch recess time performing classroom waste audits, making presentations in classrooms, creating an informational video and more.

“We are really proud of this student-led effort and the Green School Showcase will be a great way to celebrate students and learn from each other,” said Jensen.