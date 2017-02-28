Grin & Bear It Run Benefits Healthy Beginnings

This annual family friendly 5K/10K run will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 10am at the Les Schwab Amphitheater. The popular 1 mile fun run begins at 11am.

The Grin and Bear It Run, presented by Bluefish Dental & Orthodontics and Deschutes Pediatric Dentistry, offers a 5 & 10K run through the scenic Old Mill District, an event perfect for all levels of runners and walkers.

Start time will be 10am. Also on tap will be a 1 mile Family Fun Run with a start time of 11am. The 5 & 10 K again will offer a very popular corporate and team component with teams (2 runners/walkers or more) qualifying for the reduced entry fee.

The event will include a free Family Fun Fair with booths and fun activities for family members and participants alike. All races start and end at the Les Schwab Amphitheater. On-line registration is available on the Healthy Beginnings website www.myhb.org. Interested runners and walkers can also visit the FootZone or Pine Mountain Sports for entry forms or to drop off their registration.

Awards will be given to the fastest overall male and female finisher in both the 5 & 10K runs. Ribbons will be given to the top three finishers in each age category and to all participants in the Family Fun Run. A prize will go to the largest corporate or team entry and all participants will be eligible for fantastic prize drawings during the event. Refreshments will be provided by Strictly Organic Coffee and Big O Bagels.

Last year’s event generated over $5,000 in prizes and awards and nearly $35,000 in sponsorships and run entries – dollars dedicated to supporting children and families in the community. All proceeds from this event benefit Healthy Beginnings and the free health and developmental screenings provided to local children birth through five years of age.

Healthy Beginnings

541-383-6357

www.myhb.org

Healthy Beginnings has been successfully providing screenings in Central Oregon since 1994. In these years the program has screened nearly 11,000 children identifying over 8,500 potential concerns. Healthy Beginnings is one of many programs offered in partnership with the High Desert Education Service District. Additional support is provided by the local school districts, foundations, local community support and the United Way of Deschutes County. Please visit our website at www.myhb.org for a full listing of screening dates and cities as well as detailed information about our program, volunteer, and donation opportunities.