(69 Newport | Rendering courtesy of R&H Construction • R&H Construction Ground Breaking | Photo by Cascade Business News)

R&H Construction broke ground this morning on the 69 Newport Project, featuring two structures with plans for a restaurant space on the floor level and office space above. Developer Sean Cavanagh and GL3 Architects are excited to bring their vision to the long-vacant corner lot.

