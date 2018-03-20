Groundbreaking on Affordable Housing in Sisters

(Rendering submitted by Housing Works)

Housing Works is excited to announce the start of construction on 48 new affordable apartments in Sisters.

Village Meadows Apartments will offer 32 one-bedroom flats, 8 two-bedroom units and 8 three-bedroom units for households at or below 60% area median income (AMI). As Sisters has grown, it has been increasingly difficult for lower income workers in the community to find affordable homes. Village Meadows Apartments will provide high quality homes to 48 low income households at affordable rents. The site is located on north Brooks Camp Road behind Ray’s Shopping Center close to schools, stores, services, employment opportunities and transportation.

Housing Works’ Executive Director Tom Kemper states, “As rental rates continue to rise and multifamily housing vacancy rates remain incredibly low, Central Oregon’s workforce struggles to find affordable housing. The addition of these units will make a great step forward in assisting families find good homes in the Sisters community.”

Funding for these desperately-needed apartments comes from several sources. The City of Sisters is providing a $300,000 grant to the development. Oregon Housing and Community Services is providing funding through the LIFT Housing Program, 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and Housing Development Grant Program funds. Other funders include Washington Federal, PNC Real Estate, and Housing Works.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 2PM on the bare lot north of McKinney Butte Road and west of Brooks Camp Road when public officials, lenders, partners and the community will gather to celebrate this long anticipated construction start. The public is invited to attend.

Housing Works is the leading affordable housing provider in Central Oregon, serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. Since 1977, Housing Works has helped provide housing services to thousands of low-income families as they work to move above the poverty line. Housing Works fulfills its mission, “Fostering Dignity through Housing,” through a variety of housing programs and affiliated Families Forward, HomeQuest and Family Self-Sufficiency programs. Currently, Housing Works serves approximately 2,000 households through affordable housing partnerships, grant funding and federal contracts.