growth-hacking-tips-for-customer-retention

When it comes to marketing, churn is the highest form of evil one can find. No matter how hard marketers try, churn always pops up messing, and making an already hard task harder. In other words, the primary motto to secure success in any business is by having a good amount of customer retention.

Do you know, many businesses lose around $1.6 Trillion each year when customers leave them? The numbers are obviously too huge to ignore.

In the absence of a good customer base, the revenue from each customer soon depletes, and the business reaches the lower rungs. It is the customer that runs a business, thus the importance of customer retention cannot be highlighted enough.

In this article, we will be focusing on the customer retention system and the growth hacking tips that can be used to hold back customers. While some of the growth hacking hacks can be used earlier in the sales funnel, the others come much later in the road.

Don’t forget to check out popular growth hacking tools too, Kurve has created an amazing list for the same. Using right tools can literally save your day.

Attach an Application Form To The Sales Process:

By asking the potential customers to sign up for a membership site, a company secures its chance to screen new members immediately. At the same time, the form helps in eliminating the less loyal casual customers.

A thing of psychology plays here. When we apply for something, many a time, we gear that our application will not be accepted. By screening out the probable clients, a company is able to develop an exclusive site, which in turn increase the value of the brand.

A Welcome Video On The Membership Dashboard:

Through the process of member onboarding, the new customers are made familiar with the process of a membership site. The idea is to gear them up as quickly as possible so that they start consuming your content as soon as possible.

The best way to start the process of member onboarding is by attaching a welcome video for your clients. In this brief video, you can go on to explain to your customers how to surf your membership site, where to find the content, and how to request for support and such.

A Welcome Call for New Visitors:

If you are running an education business, having such setup help to a great extent. You can ask for the student’s phone number sometime in the membership form, and give them a call to welcome them to the membership site.

This also applies to other business operations and is, in fact, a powerful growth hacking technique though it is not used that frequently.

A welcoming phone call is a great way to build rapport with customers and adds an instant WOW factor to the entire business process.

Different Price Tiers For Different Membership Period:

Different price tiers for different customers work great. It is, in fact, a gift that you can award our customer for their loyalty based on the time period they commit to you. Rewards in the form of a discount on membership fee are the most popular.

Set a different price range for 3 months, 6 months, 1 year and so on. Such lucrative offers entice customers and it is a win-win for both.

A Private Facebook Group For Members:

As human nature suggests, we all like to stay connected to like-minded people who share our ideas and views. Such people can provide us insight about our business, share their story and provide us content that we will require.

So why not target this part?

Creating private Facebook community groups can thus help not only your customers but also you as a business owner. This is where your customers will meet other like-minded people to rejoice in their success and help them out in need.

Hear Out Your Customers:

Your customer may call you if they want something. They might be checking your website, going through your content, looking at your social media feed, no matter what, you need to be present for your customer when he/she calls.

While on the call with your customer, sound as humane as possible. No one likes to interact with a machine. In that light, share their joy and sorrow and try to help them as much as you can.

Ask Your Customers Why They Left:

Previously when your customers bought your service/goods, they might have seen some value in them. But what irked them? Ask them about it. Conduct a short survey to collect relevant information and analyze them.

Once you undertake this process, there will be quite a few actions you can take and work on.

You customers will back you up if you back them. Thus, make sure to jump in for help whenever required.