A Guide on how to Communicate Better with Others

There are a lot of situations you’re going to find yourself in that require you to be a good communicator. It’s a simple fact of life- everyone will find themselves in situations like this, but unfortunately, not everyone is born with the ability to charm everyone they speak to. There are a lot of shy people out there, there are a lot of people with naturally quiet voices and there are people with accents that don’t quite suit every kind of conversation they need to have. Whichever one of these categories you find yourself in (there are plenty of other situations, too), you’re probably looking for ways to become a better speaker. Whether you have an interview approaching or have a public presentation to give, there are a lot of different ways to sharpen up your oral skills. Sit back and relax while we take you through our guide on how to communicate better with others.

Before you start thinking about ways to actually improve your communication skills, you need to think about what your strengths are. Do you have a naturally loud voice? If so, you’ll be able to use this to your advantage and can simply work on fine-tuning how and when you can use it. If you’re naturally quieter, you can work on projecting your voice better and where to project it too. It’s all about determining what aspects of your communicating you need to work on.

This leads us on to our next point; you need to know your audience. A lot of people are really good at communicating with a specific set of people but are poor with others. This is because they are unable to adapt and therefore tend to come off worse even if they are a good speaker in general. If you are trying to improve for a single event in particular, then make sure you focus on improving skills that’ll benefit you for that specifically. For example, a job interview requires a calm, clear voice with good eye contact. However, if you’re giving a public speech you’ll have to work on projecting your voice to a large crowd and making eye contact with lots of people. Make sure you tailor your learning.

Eye contact is also very important in almost every form of communicating, as we’ve already touched on. Even if you have a really clear voice and put your points across effectively, people will be a bit irked if you don’t make any eye contact with them; it shows a bit of weakness and rudeness. Make sure that you work on making the right amount of eye contact with people- even practicing with friends or family could benefit you greatly.

There are a lot of ways to improve your communication, and it's impossible for us to discuss them all in an article this size.