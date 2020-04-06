Guide on Using a Vape Pen

Vaping is something you have probably heard of, even if you haven’t tried it yet. It is the method of heating e-juice or oils that contain a variety of different substances. The reason it is so popular is because vapor is a lot easier for your throat and body to deal with. To give vaping a try you need to get the specialist equipment. By far the most commonly used and favored piece of vaping equipment is a vape pen.

It can feel like a completely new world, if you have never tried it before. To help you out therefore, if you are interested in it, we are going to discuss some of the basics of using a vape pen.

What Actually is a Vape Pen?

First things first, let us look at what a vape pen is. It’s a handheld and reasonably portable device that contains some form of e-juice or other oil that can be heated to create vapor. It uses a combination of high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations and heat, to do this.

How Do They Work?

Vape pens are made up of various smaller parts, including a mouthpiece, sensor, tank or cartridge, atomizer and rechargeable lithium-ion battery. When you start to suck on the vape pen mouthpiece, the battery produces and directs a charge into the sensor, and this increases the temperature of the atomizer. This heat increase warms the liquid held inside the cartridge or tank and converts it to vapor, which then moves through the vape pen and into your mouth, ready to be exhaled.

Refilling a Vape Pen

What you will notice is that there are several different options available even within the product category of vape pens. There are some that are disposable and only good for one complete use, and others that can be recharged and refilled as and when the battery power and vape contents run out.

Some Considerations to Make

Now that we have considered the basics about what a vape pen is and how to use one, we wanted to discuss some of the things you need to bear in mind when choosing the right one for you.

Vape Materials

First and foremost, you should give some serious thought to what you want to use with your vape pen. Are you going to be using dry materials or oils? There are many to choose from. In fact, there are many different types of vape pens, depending on the materials you will be using. They can be divided into E-liquid, Wax, Thick Oil and Dry Herb.

Heating Method

There are also various forms of heating that vape pens use, including induction, conduction and convection.

Convection involves the heat being passed into the chamber and the vaping material never meeting the elements used in the heating process. This option requires more time to warm up the vaping material but does reduce the risk of wasting any and combustion.

Conduction involves the heating element and vaping material coming into contact with one another. Although it means you can vape instantly, you could lose around 1/3 of the material you are vaping because of additional combustion.

Induction involves magnetic fields and although it is not as common, it is increasing in popularity and availability.

Hopefully, if you are new to the world of vaping and considering buying a vape pen, we have given you enough useful information to make the right choice. Despite a lot of the controversy surrounding it, it is obviously a safer way to inhale various materials instead of doing so via cigarettes or pipes.