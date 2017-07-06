Guided Mountain Biking Tours at La Pine State Park

Experience the thrill of a two-hour mountain biking tour at LaPine State Park this summer.

Tour guide Patrick Ramirez of Cog Wild Bike Tours will lead participants through the trees and along the Deschutes River on one of the most scenic park trails. The Bend-based company designs a variety of specialized tours for mountain bike enthusiasts.

This event is part of Oregon State Parks’ Let’s Go Program, a series of outdoor skills workshops designed to introduce new outdoor recreational skills. Participants will learn off-road biking skills and drills, as well as basic information about proper equipment and safety gear.

Tours are scheduled 9:30-11:30am on Thursday, July 20 and Thursday, August 10. The events are free, but limited to eight participants. Registration is required. Call La Pine State Park at 541-536-2428 to register.

Participants can bring their own bikes, or the park has loaner bikes available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants should bring water, snacks and helmets. Sunglasses and gloves are also recommended. All participants must wear bike helmets and be at least 12. Youth ages 12-15 must be accompanied by an adult. Unaccompanied minors must have a waiver form signed by a parent/guardian at the start of the event.

Jill Nishball, Visitor Experiences Coordinator 541-388-6073 or jill.nishball@oregon.gov