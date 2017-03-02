H.O.P.E. Pet Food Bank Seeks New Location for Expansion

Almost four years ago, Bend Spay+Neuter Project and Bend Pet Express made a shared dream come true by joining forces to open a Pet Food Bank for low-income pet owners in Central Oregon. HOPE (Help Our Pets Eat) has been operating out of the westside Bend Pet Express since opening in 2013 and has helped over 2,000 local families keep their pets happy, healthy and in their homes. The need for food is growing, and HOPE is now seeking a new location so that they can continue to grow with our community.

“We are so thankful that Bend Pet Express has allowed us to use their space for the past four years, but we know that it’s time to grow and so we need a new location,” says Megan Gram, executive director of Bend Spay+Neuter Project. HOPE is seeking a 100-200sqft. space that is centrally located and easily accessible for clients who sometimes face transportation barriers. Volunteers will need to access the space once a week for food deliveries and once a month to distribute food.

Along with the space would come a community partnership with Bend Spay+Neuter Project and a potential tax deduction for use of the space. “This is a great opportunity for a local business to do their part to help end pet homelessness in Central Oregon and to benefit from a strong partnership with a local non-profit organization,” says Gram.

Volunteers at HOPE provide nearly seventy clients per month with enough food to feed up to three pets. Discounted vouchers for vaccinations and spay/neuter services are also available to clients through Bend Spay+Neuter Project.

HOPE Pet Food Bank currently operates on the first Saturday of each month from 10am-12pm. Donations of cat and dog food are always needed to help continue this program.

If your business is interested in helping to provide a new location for HOPE, contact Megan Gram at meganw@bendsnip.org or 541-617-1010