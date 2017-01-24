Happy New Year From Commute Options…

(Photo above: Commute Options Staff Members Jeff Monson, Kim Curley, Willow Hamilton and Brian Potwin | courtesy of Commute Options)

Happy New Year! Make 2017 a great year for walking, biking, carpooling, riding the bus and teleworking. We thought we’d share some of our goals for this year.

Jeff Monson, Executive Director

This year, I’m hoping to better utilize technology to reduce my drive alone trips. For instance, Cascades East Transit will soon launch their Transit Tracker, an app to track their buses in real-time so I can see how long it will be before a bus arrives and adjust my schedule accordingly. I’m also looking forward to using Uber or Lyft when they come to central Oregon. I think these app-based transportation network companies will only enhance our transportation options here.

Kim Curley, Community Outreach Director

My family became a one-car family last August, but this has only broadened my thinking to add more walking, biking, busing and carpooling into my life. I’m excited to telework more and I’m thankful that I work for an employer that embraces teleworking. I also want to become a more patient carpooler when I’m waiting for my carpool driver to show up. Spending that time journaling, knitting, or a playing quick game of “Words with Friends” makes any idle time pass quickly!

Brian Potwin, Education Coordinator

This year, my wife and I are adopting a child so we are really excited to make some changes in our household. To prepare for our new addition, we bought a traditional Dutch cargo bike to fit our little one and I took it to Bend Electric Bikes to retrofit it with an electric motor assist. We also bought a Nissan Leaf electric car to reduce our carbon emissions even more. I’m also really excited to bring Bend Open Streets to Bend again this year, along with open streets events in other communities.

Willow Hamilton, Safe Routes to School Instructor

I’m a car-free Bendite, so I rely on my bike to get around—until the icy grip of winter comes like it did this year. So instead, I’m walking more. It’s a great way to spend time outside, so I don’t mind the extra time it takes. I’m working on riding the bus more, so I’m trying to be better about planning ahead to make sure I get to meetings on time. And lastly, I’m going to be a perfect example for my Safe Routes to School students by always following the rules of the road when I’m commuting on my bike!

Kathy King, Special Projects Coordinator

As a full-time teleworker, I will continue this great way to work. I spent 20 years traveling around the country setting up employer programs and training employees and managers, so I’m always excited to work with local employers. Because I live in Sisters, trip planning is a top priority. When we come to Bend, we try to include all of our errands in one trip, and our reward is usually hitting a brew pub for dinner. My big goal for Commute Options is to help the Bend-La Pine School District become a Commute Options Partner. Yes, I am seeking sponsors for this!

Commute Options promotes choices that reduce the impacts of driving alone. For more information, contact Executive Director, Jeff Monson at 541-330-2647 or visit www.commuteoptions.org

Katy Bryce is a freelance writer in Bend. www.katybryce.com.