The internet has changed everything, including how we market something. Digital marketing is the new face of global trade, no matter how large the scale is accommodated. But digital marketing is not everything; there is always a place for something more traditional. And in the context of effective marketing, brochures are a traditional marketing method but still effective. If you are a businessman who really wants to accommodate all roads, providing an effective brochure is a must. In this article, we will discuss how important it is to use brochures in marketing. Does it still work?

Brochures can be used for various purposes

Do you want to have a brochure designed to inform your customers in detail about the new products or services you provide? Brochures can be used for different purposes and produced in various shapes and sizes. From company brochure to price catalog and from recruitment brochure to product manual. Everything is possible!

Brochures are small printed booklets – often no larger than 40 pages – that are made up of separate sheets of paper. A brochure has a more luxurious appearance than a brochure and is therefore often used to present new collections and assortments to the customer. Because a brochure contains a lot of information, it is stored faster, which means that companies will use you again more often!

What makes brochures effective?

With a brochure you always leave something tangible with your customers. But that does not immediately make a brochure effective. The first impression is decisive! The design and layout are crucial for the effectiveness of a brochure. Of course you do not want to have a brochure designed that does not achieve its goal. But what is important and what must a good company brochure meet?

A brochure must appeal and arouse interest to be able to encourage the reader to take action at all. The reader must remain stimulated to continue browsing! Nobody is eager to read large long-winded texts or to view blurry photos. You can also prevent your brochure from being quickly thrown away by clearly stating your contact details and giving important instructions that can be found quickly. You should not even think about making your brochures too complicated. Complicated brochures tend to be annoying. But you need to make sure your brochures aren't too simple. At least they can explain the important points of what you offer.

Before we start designing your brochure, your target group will first be determined. We take into account the ultimate goal of the brochure and what is expected of your readers. For better brand recognition, it is also important that the design fits flawlessly with your corporate identity and also distinguishes itself well from all competition. The quality of your brochure says a lot about the quality of the products or services you provide. Hopefully this article can add to your insight. Thank you for reading.