Hayden Opportunity Fund for Housing Affordability

Housing affordability has reached a crisis point and the government can’t solve the housing crisis alone. To reward those working to solve this crisis, the Hayden Opportunity Fund is creating a new annual award which grants $100,000, $30,000 and $20,000 to three city or county governments that have gone above and beyond to address the affordable housing crisis. This exciting new award will help empower actions in local housing markets and fund future developments that positively impact the community. Applications will be accepted in the spring of 2020 and the winners will be named in fall of 2020.

GET INVOLVED

Apply to the Fund

Are you, or someone you know dedicated to solving the housing affordability crisis in your area? Applications will be accepted for the inaugural year of the Hayden Opportunity Fund from April 2020 to June 2020. Award winners will be named and celebrated in fall of 2020.

Become a Judge

The fund is looking for three to five dedicated and committed judges from the real estate and affordable housing community to help select the recipients for this momentous award. This award gives judges an opportunity to be at the forefront of real estate development and be a part of the national conversation on affordable housing.

Learn more. Click here to learn more and become part of the solution.

HaydenOpportunity.org