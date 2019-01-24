Healing Reins Receives Grant from Autism Speaks

(VLT training | Photo courtesy of Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center)

Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is the recipient of a $5,000 Norma and Malcolm Baker Recreation Grant provided through the national global research and advocacy organization, Autism Speaks. The award will support expansion of Healing Reins’ Therapeutic Riding programs and services for children with autism spectrum disorder.

Healing Reins will coordinate with the High Desert Education Service District (HDESD) to realize a significant portion of the grant, namely, delivery of Therapeutic Riding to children enrolled in the Bridges Program located at Lava Ridge Elementary School. The HDESD partners with Bend-La Pine Schools to provide behavior-based strategies for teaching children (grades K-3), using a process called Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). The partnership serves children with autism spectrum disorder.

Grant funding will also enable Healing Reins to share information about this partnership model broadly, to encourage other therapeutic riding centers to consider programming for individuals with autism.

healingreins.org • autismspeaks.org