Health Care Reform, Regulatory Evaluation & Overhaul of the Tax Code Top Small Business Community’s Agenda

With a new president, Katie Vlietstra, vice president of public affairs and government relations for the National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), a national resource for the self-employed and micro-businesses released the following statement encouraging the new president to “work with the small business community and across the aisle to find common ground in making our economy stronger.”

“We congratulate President Trump as he takes office and sets his first 100 days agenda for the new administration. We support his commitment to strengthen our economy and encourage him to work with Congress in a bipartisan way to find common ground on the small business issues that will make our nation stronger.

“From health care to regulatory evaluation and tax reform, the small business community is counting on President Trump to stand up for the millions of entrepreneurs and innovation makers fueling our economy. Our nation’s health care system is in dire need of reform to ensure access to affordable health care for all Americans. In addition, the elimination of burdensome regulations on America’s small business community and an overhaul of our lopsided tax code will help foster growth and place all businesses on equal footing.

“Strengthening our nation and economy starts with our small business community — and giving them the flexibility, tools and resources to flourish will benefit our country as whole.”

