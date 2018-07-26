Health Insurance: How Much Should You Pay for Healthcare?

The history of healthcare especially in the USA is a long and winding one. Despite its drastic evolution that spans two centuries, it remains a controversial subject that usually attracts heated political debates.

It is true that no country can be strong if its citizens are sick and poor and this has been the main reason behind the need for affordable health insurance.

Healthcare reforms now look more organized and are government driven unlike in the past where organizations outside government led initiatives. With the enactment of the Affordable Care Act in the year 2010, it is now easy to shop for a health insurance plan but just how much should you pay for healthcare?

Why there are still so many people that are uninsured

Health insurance is very important in this age and time because health care costs have significantly increased due to the highly advancing medical care and treatments.

Basically, it is meant to protect you and your family financially in case of an unexpected serious illness that could be very expensive. While medical bills are unpredictable, having a health insurance plan in place will give you a piece of mind knowing that you are shielded against very high medical expenses.

The benefits of health insurance are clear but why is it that there are still millions of uninsured people in America today? 85% of uninsured people cite the lack of an affordable plan with both private health insurance and Medicaid or Medicare coverage.

Others are either not eligible to enroll in Medicaid or Medicare or cannot find a plan with the type of coverage that they needed, or they find the process of enrolling in a plan to be confusing. There are also those who just decided that they do not require any health care plan.

The cost of healthcare insurance

Since the enactment of the affordable health care act, only 40% of the uninsured heeded to the call despite the penalties and subsidies. Most of the people are aware of the steady rise in health care premiums before and even after the ACA was passed.

It is true that most employers subsidize their premiums, but with increasing Medicare costs, those who pay 100% for their premiums really understand how expensive healthcare insurance can be. Besides, most of those who are paying into their company’s health care plan, do not concern themselves with the details other than knowing that deductions occur at the source.

How much should you spend?

The ACA has categorized health insurance into different plans or ‘metals’ depending on how you want to share the total cost of your care with your insurance company. Higher categories with higher premiums contribute more to the total cost of your healthcare which is the opposite when it comes to the lower categories except if you qualify for extra savings for the silver plan.

So how should you decide the level that you want?

On average, consumers spend around 5% of their annual gross income on health insurance premiums. This would most likely place you on the silver plan which although has a higher deductible will make you pay less premiums. If you require more health services, you might need to consider gold or platinum which may cost more in terms of premium but has lower deductibles.

Given that medical expenses rank as the top cause of bankruptcy, it is important to at least have a bare minimum health insurance plan. The government healthcare affordability recommendation is 9.5% but spending on healthcare is highly subjective and you should contribute depending on how much you earn and value your health.

This, however, does not mean that you will necessarily spend more than what you contribute in terms of premiums.