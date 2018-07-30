Healthcare Tips for RVers Who Spend a Lot of Time on the Road

Renting an RV from Outdoorsy can be addictive! Once you experience the freedom of being able to travel all across the country whenever you feel like it, you’ll be tempted to rent RVs more often and for longer stretches of time. You may even find that you’re ready to purchase your own RV because you love it so much!

Unfortunately, everything about traveling in an RV isn’t all sunshine and roses. There are a lot of things that become complicated when you are away from home for months at a time. One of those things is healthcare.

You don’t have to choose between your health and the free-spirited lifestyle you’ve always wanted. With the tips on this list, you can hit the road and stay healthy at the same time.

Get the Right Plan, and Understand What It Entails

If you work for an employer that allows you to get the job done from an RV, and that employer provides insurance options, you’re one of the lucky ones! For most RVers, health insurance isn’t tied to their job, or lack thereof, if they’re retired. Instead, you will probably be required to seek out, and sign up for, your own health insurance plan.

Make sure you choose a flexible plan that allows you to see doctors out of your network, or has an extensive network with approved doctors throughout the country.

No matter what plan you choose, make sure you understand it inside and out. That way, you don’t accidentally visit the wrong hospital or schedule an appointment with the wrong doctor.

Ask an Online Doctor

Things come up when you’re on the road. You might wake up feeling under the weather, or you may have an injury and wonder if it requires stitches. Instead of trying to figure out how to get to the nearest clinic, hop on your computer and ask an online doctor.

There are a surprising number of websites that will connect you with a doctor for a reasonable fee. Online doctors can provide you with professional advice, and depending on your particular situation, they may be able to provide you with a diagnosis.

One of the best things about some of these online doctors is that they provide service 24 hours a day, so you don’t have to run to the ER and pay a fortune to find out that everything is fine!

Schedule Annual Appointments with the Same Doctor

Although it is possible to see doctors while you’re on the road, it isn’t easy. Some clinics aren’t looking for new patients, and others will refuse to see a patient that very clearly won’t become a regular.

Instead, schedule annual appointments with your regular doctor in your hometown. Not only will an appointment be easier to schedule, it will be more comfortable for you. Your regular provider may also be able to help you get the care you need while you’re on the road by providing you with recommended clinics and providers.

Know How You’re Going to Get Your Prescriptions

It’s one thing to see a doctor—it’s a totally different thing to figure out how you’re going to get your prescriptions when you don’t have a mailbox!

Talk to your pharmacist after you visit your regular care physician and ask if they can provide you with three months’ worth of prescriptions at once. Not only will it prevent you from returning to your pharmacy every month, it will save you money.

Depending on the medicine you take, you may be able to have it mailed to you. However, that does require you to have a P.O. box so you can pick up prescriptions while you’re away from home.

Live a Healthy Lifestyle

Avoid having to worry too much about doctors, insurance, and prescriptions by living a healthy lifestyle. On the road, that means:

Getting plenty of restful sleep

Eating healthy fruits and vegetables

Drinking plenty of water

Getting plenty of exercise

Living a healthy lifestyle means being social too! Avoid feelings of loneliness that can sometimes creep up on the road by staying in touch with friends and family back home, and of course, plan trips to go back and visit loved ones frequently.

Just because you’re on the road doesn’t mean your health has to take a backseat. It may take a little planning, but with the tips on this list, you can hit the road and make sure you’re healthy, no matter where your travels take you.

