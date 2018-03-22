Healthy Beginnings Rebrands for Deeper Connection

Healthy Beginnings, the Central Oregon nonprofit that has been providing free comprehensive health and development assessments for children from 0-5 for 23 years, has re-branded to more accurately communicate, and you might say to express gratitude for, its connection to the community.

With a new Executive Director in place, Diane Murray-Fleck, LCSW, PCC, Healthy Beginnings is not only restructuring the organization for efficiency, but also re-working the way they communicate with – and are seen by – the tri-county area. After an extensive re-brand process with The Marketing Dept., Healthy Beginnings is introducing their new logo that simply put, articulates the integral reliance on and connection to community.

The logo, created by Ideasmith with creative direction from The Marketing Dept., was designed as a puzzle; a patchwork of professionals, volunteers, parents and medical experts…lovingly solving the complexities of a child. Each child is different, as is each piece of the puzzle, and at the same time, it also takes a variety of people to complete that puzzle for each child. The people at Healthy Beginnings are helping to build the foundations for healthy children with the support of volunteers, partners and donors to ensure that ultimately, the finished picture of the community is both vibrant and healthy.

Healthy Beginnings Rebrand

“After 23 years, Healthy Beginnings is still providing an integral service to the community. The emotional return we’ve received as a result is priceless,” said Executive Director Diane Murray-Fleck. “It was time to take our gratitude and express it outward, to our community. Our new logo accurately represents the way we see our role in the community as well as how we believe we’re seen by our families, partners and supporters.”

In addition to rebranding all of their marketing materials, including a new website, Healthy Beginnings is fine-tuning their processes and streamlining the data that is collected at each screening. Under the new direction of Diane Murray-Fleck, the organization is focused on growing its partnership community and ultimately, serving more families in the tri-county area.

About Healthy Beginnings

For nearly 23 years, Healthy Beginnings (HB) has provided Central Oregon families with accessible, free health and developmental screenings for children from birth to five years old. The organization also provides referrals to appropriate community agencies, follow-up services, information and support.

The purpose of this program is to provide accessible, preventative screenings to confirm the well-being of children and/or to identify and refer concerns in the areas of health, development, and behavior. Since its inception, Healthy Beginnings has provided these services at no cost to families., and currently offers screening clinics throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties.

For more information about Healthy Beginnings, or to schedule a screening, please visit myhb.org.