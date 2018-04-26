Healthy Beginnings Receives $2,500 from The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation

Healthy Beginnings received a $2,500 grant from The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, to support the Community Screening Improvement Project.

“We are so grateful for Umpqua Bank’s continued support of our program. This investment allows us the ability to upgrade our health, behavior and development stations and provide Central Oregon families with the latest in reliable assessment results.” Diane Murray-Fleck, Executive Director.

About the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation

The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation is dedicated to improving outcomes for children, pre-K – 12th grade, by advancing youth development and education initiatives. We recognize the strong connection between educational attainment and economic prosperity and know the future health of our communities depends on investments made today. We’re passionate about leveling the playing field for all children, breaking the cycle of poverty through education and making real change happen for kids.

About Healthy Beginnings

For nearly 23 years, Healthy Beginnings has provided Central Oregon families with accessible, free health and developmental assessments for children from birth to five years old. The organization also provides referrals to appropriate community agencies, follow-up services, information and support.

The purpose of this program is to provide accessible, preventative assessments to confirm the well-being of children and/or to identify and refer concerns in the areas of health, development, and behavior. Since its inception, Healthy Beginnings has provided these services at no cost to families, and currently offers assessment clinics throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties.

For more information about Healthy Beginnings, or to schedule an assessment, please visit myhb.org.