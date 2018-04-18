Healthy Beginnings Receives $94,000 from The Ford Family Foundation

Healthy Beginnings received a multi-year grant for $94,000 from The Ford Family Foundation, which will be used to connect rural families to free comprehensive health and development assessments through the establishment of a Rural Advocate Program. This generous multi-year grant will help to strengthen rural outreach to children 0-5 and their families through community advocates that will connect with families within their own community.

“We are excited that The Ford Family Foundation has chosen to support Healthy Beginnings in making this pivotal programmatic shift towards meeting families where they are. Having Rural Advocates allows us to honor the diverse culture that Central Oregon has, and empowers members of the community to take care of our youngest citizens. The Ford Family Foundation has had a long standing commitment to rural communities, and that aligns perfectly with Healthy Beginnings’ mission that when we invest in children we are really investing a strong future.” Diane Murray-Fleck, Executive Director.

The Ford Family Foundation was established in 1957 by Kenneth W. and Hallie E. Ford. Its mission is “successful citizens and vital rural communities” in Oregon and Siskiyou County, California. The Foundation is located in Roseburg, Oregon, with a Scholarship office in Eugene.

About Healthy Beginnings

For nearly 23 years, Healthy Beginnings has provided Central Oregon families with accessible, free health and developmental assessments for children from birth to five years old. The organization also provides referrals to appropriate community agencies, follow-up services, information and support.

The purpose of this program is to provide accessible, preventative assessments to confirm the well-being of children and/or to identify and refer concerns in the areas of health, development, and behavior. Since its inception, Healthy Beginnings has provided these services at no cost to families, and currently offers assessment clinics throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties.

For more information about Healthy Beginnings, or to schedule an assessment, please visit myhb.org.