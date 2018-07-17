Healthy Beginnings Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Directors

(Photos courtesy of Healthy Beginnings)

Three new members have recently been added to the board of directors for Healthy Beginnings, a Central Oregon nonprofit that provides free health screenings and referrals for young children with the goal of ensuring they enter kindergarten ready to succeed. Amy Lowes, Erika McCalpine and Andrea Zechmann bring a diverse set of skills and backgrounds to the team.

A registered nurse and entrepreneur, Lowes brings years of experience in the healthcare system and small-business ownership to the Healthy Beginnings board of directors. She has deep roots in the community and looks forward to helping the organization continue to be an integral part of the care of the children of the region.

“As a mother and a long-time member of our community, I believe that Healthy Beginnings offers a service that is very valuable to the families of Central Oregon,” said Lowes. “As a healthcare professional, I believe that it is absolutely essential to provide early childhood screenings for children, because early intervention gives our kids the best outcomes possible. This is a service that can literally change the course of a child’s life, and I am proud to be a part of it.”

McCalpine, a business administration instructor at Oregon State University – Cascades, brings a wealth of knowledge in the fields of human resources, organizational behavior, leadership, ethics and diversity to the board. Prior to entering higher education, she worked for over 15 years for companies including AT&T and Fidelity Information Services.

“I am passionate about children and have personal experience with how organizations like Healthy Beginnings can help families with early detection of issues,” said McCalpine. “I am a mother, and I haven’t always been where I am now in life and I would love to help families learn about the services Healthy Beginnings provides.”

As a branch manager for First Interstate Bank, Zechmann brings strong financial and relationship skills to the board. She enjoys volunteering in the community, previously served on the Central Oregon SMART Foundation’s leadership team and is currently a member of the Sun River Rotary.

“I am looking forward to helping Healthy Beginnings gain awareness in our community and grow,” said Zechmann. “I believe my leadership and management experience will be assets for the board, and I have a passion for what Healthy Beginnings does in our community.”

The addition of three new board members with diverse backgrounds is part of the organization’s ongoing effort to continue to grow, said Bridget McGinn, President of the Board.

“It is exciting to welcome new faces, energy and skills to our team, and we look forward to working together to enhance our community connections and impact.”

Healthy Beginnings

Healthy Beginnings works with the community and families to ensure that children enter kindergarten ready to succeed. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization was incorporated in 1997, and for more than twenty years has provided free screenings and referrals to health, education and behavior services for young children and their families. To learn more about attending a screening, volunteering or donating, visit www.myhb.org.