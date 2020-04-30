Heart ‘n Home Hospice Has COVID-19 Dedicated Team

At Heart ‘n Home Hospice, we believe it is our responsibility to all humanity to compassionately care for seriously ill individuals, regardless if you have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Rest assured we have formed a COVID-19 Rapid Response Team that will exclusively see COVID-19 patients. Our team has been properly fitted for masks, have all the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and are taking all safety and sanitation precautions to protect patients, families, staff and our community. We are thankful and proud of our Heart ‘n Home team as well as our community partners in healthcare.

gohospice.com