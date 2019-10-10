Heart of Oregon Corps Holds Drawing for Eligible Applicants to Purchase Youth-Built Affordable Home in Prineville

(Photo | Courtesy of Heart of Oregon)

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) will take the next step to find a qualified buyer for its affordable home project. The home is an energy-efficient, three bedroom, two bathroom single-family home, located near the middle school in the heart of Prineville. The home is being built by young people in Heart of Oregon’s YouthBuild program. The application period to be eligible to purchase the home closed on September 13. Applicant households were required to make 80 percent of area median income or below, attend an information session and submit a mortgage pre-qualification letter for the pre-determined sale price of $165,000.

On October 11, HOC will host a public selection ceremony, during which it will conduct a lottery selection process for eligible applicants. The lottery will be conducted by pulling names from a bin, one by one, giving each eligible applicant a numerical rank based on the results of the lottery pull. The first applicant pulled will receive the highest rank (1); the second applicant pulled will receive the second-highest rank (2); the third applicant pulled will receive the third-highest rank (3) and so on until all applicant names have been pulled or the list reaches 20 applicants, whichever is less.

The home will then be offered for sale based on rank number. HOC will notify all eligible applicants of the lottery results. If no ranked applicants are able to purchase the home, HOC will then publicly re-open its application process.

The public lottery ceremony will be held at 9am sharp in the front courtyard at Red Oaks Square, 1230 NE Third St., Bend.

Learn more and see the full project summary at heartoforegon.org/prineville-home.

